Elevated lead levels found in many NY, NJ school water fountains: Eyewitness News Investigates

Kristin Thorne has more on the investigation into drinking water and lead levels in schools.

Kristin Thorne has more on the investigation into drinking water and lead levels in schools.

Kristin Thorne has more on the investigation into drinking water and lead levels in schools.

Kristin Thorne has more on the investigation into drinking water and lead levels in schools.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- You may not think much about the water your kids are drinking when they're in school, but maybe you should.

An Eyewitness News investigation found that lead in water fountains is a serious concern for schools in our area.

We analyzed the most recent reporting data for schools in New York and New Jersey.

We found that 43% of schools in New York and 56% of schools in New Jersey had water outlets tested beyond the recommended maximum amount for lead in the drinking water.

There is no federal requirement for most schools to test for lead.

It's up to the states.

Connecticut has no state laws or regulations to address lead in schools' drinking water.

Schools in New Jersey and New York, however, do and in fact, both states have strengthened their regulations in the last two years.

The issue of lead in drinking water is a problem for nearly every school in our area because of old water fountains and the school buildings themselves, many which were built with lead pipes in the 19th and early 20th centuries.

Lead is particularly harmful to children. Even low levels of exposure have been linked to learning disabilities, stunting of physical growth, and damage to the nervous system

Eyewitness News reviewed the testing data in New Jersey and found that nearly 60% of schools in the state issued notices to their school communities last school year that lead had been found in drinking water.

For years, students in the Jersey City School District weren't able to easily get a drink of water.

Most of the water fountains were turned off and covered with tape because of lead contamination.

However, the school district is using $10 million in federal and state funding to replace all the lead pipes in the district.

The Superintendent of the school district says they're in the last phase of this remediation and have about 14 school buildings left to do.

This is an issue for schools not just here but across the country.

WABC participated with ABC News and seven other ABC stations across the country taking a look at this issue in schools across the nation.

You can watch the full investigation called The American Classroom on Hulu or the ABC News app.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.