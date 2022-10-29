Gov. Hochul, Rep. Zeldin hold campaign stops ahead of Election Day

QUEENS (WABC) -- With a little more than a week before Election Day, the call to get out the vote is getting louder with the New York Governor's race close. The latest polls show Governor Hochul leading Congressman Zeldin 48 to 42 percent with 24 percent saying the number one issue is crime.

It is a topic both candidates have made central, especially in the home stretch.

Earlier Saturday, Democrats in the Bronx supporting Hochul's re-election held a rally reminding Democrats that their votes are crucial if they want to keep her in office.

There were also quite a few protestors against Hochul at that rally - some even carrying Trump signs.

Congressman Lee Zeldin, who had a campaign stop on Saturday in Queens, has been a supporter of former president Trump, but he will be getting support from someone who is seen as a potential GOP presidential candidate - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is himself on the ballot this year running for re-election as governor.

Governor Hochul was in her hometown of Buffalo to vote early, and did not mention her Republican challenger - but she was asked what she thought of DeSantis being in New York.

"I don't think a lot of it. This is New York. We have values, where we respect people's rights. Fundamental rights. Rights to vote, for example. Rights to be safe from gun violence and not have everyone on the streets, subways and buses and schools carrying guns which is their policy. We also respect basic rights for reproductive freedoms," said Hochul.

ALSO READ | Eyewitness News special: Sandy 10 years later

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.