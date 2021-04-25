nypd

Rep. Ritchie Torres to introduce legislation calling for NYPD to report use of surveillance technology

Legislation calls for NYPD to report use of surveillance technology

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- There's a call for the NYPD to disclose to federal officials what surveillance tools it uses.

Congressman Ritchie Torres of the Bronx says he will introduce legislation that requires police departments that receive federal funding to report what surveillance technology they use to Homeland Security officials and Congress.

Torres cited a robotic dog, covered with cameras and lights, as an example of technology used by the NYPD that he says goes largely unchecked.

"The NYPD will point out that it has to protect our city from terrorism and we're fully in agreement, but it is equally important to protect the privacy and liberty of every New Yorker from the excess and extremes of government surveillance," Torres said.

The NYPD says it tested the robotic dog, but says it's not a surveillance or spying tool, just one that can help in emergency situations where it might be too dangerous to send in a human.

Related topics:
new york citynypdsurveillancepolice
