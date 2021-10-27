Attorney General Letitia James preparing to announce run for New York governor: Source

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11171537" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Josh Einiger has more on the heated final debate between New York City mayoral candidates Eric Adams and Curtis Sliwa.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A source close to Attorney General Letitia James says she is preparing to announce a run for governor of New York.The race is shaping up to be a major political event as James has told friends and colleagues she's running.A spokesperson would only say James has made a decision on the race and will be announcing it in the coming days.Current New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has already said she will run.Hochul replaced former Gov. Andrew Cuomo who resigned after a sexual harassment investigation headed by James.Hochul said she's not worried about James and has been focused on her job.She has been running at a break-neck pace since taking over Aug. 24."So you're going to continue to see me out," Hochul said. "This is not a tragedy to convince anybody of anything. This is who I am and this is how I govern."James is the first woman elected as state attorney general and the first Black person to serve in the role.She is expected to be a formidable opponent. She has earned high praise for forcing the NRA into bankruptcy, for prosecuting former President Donald Trump and for launching the investigation into Cuomo that forced him from office.Also vying for the role is NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and still debating a run is NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio."My decisions are based on my desire to serve the people of this city, this state, in every way I can," de Blasio said. "I'm going to be moving on my own timeline and my own way."