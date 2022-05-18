Family mourns 18-year-old killed in sand collapse on Jersey Shore beach

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Teen dead, another rescued in sand collapse at NJ beach

TOMS RIVER, New Jersey -- A family is mourning a 18-year-old who was killed in a freak accident on Jersey Shore beach Tuesday while on vacation with his family.

Levi Caverly, of Maine, died after being trapped beneath a sand collapse in Toms River, while his 17-year-old sister was rescued.

On Wednesday morning, Levi's father, Todd Caverly, issued a statement remembering his son as a tech nut with a love of music.

"Levi was himself," dad Todd Caverly said in a statement Wednesday. "He was odd. He was quirky. He was not really concerned with what others thought. He knew Jesus Christ. He was involved in the worship team at church, and was the drummer in a teen/young adult worship band. He was a tech nut and loved to program. The truth is that Scripture says that all our days are numbered. That there is nothing we can do to add a single hour to our life. He knew that."

Police and emergency medical services were called just after 4 p.m. Tuesday to the barrier island beach entrance near Seaview Road for the report of two teens trapped in the sand.

The Toms River Police Department said Caverly and his sister were using frisbees to dig a 10-foot hole when it collapsed.

Emergency crews rushed in, including some from neighboring towns.

They used buckets of water, ladders, bulldozers and other heavy machinery in their effort to free the teens.

The 17-year-old sister was rescued and treated at the scene, police said, but Levi died in the collapse.

Authorities tell ABC News they have seen dozens of similar cases over the last few decades in states like California, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and North Carolina.

Just this past weekend, a 13-year-old was killed after being trapped under sand at the Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park in Utah.

Park rangers believed the 13-year-old was digging a tunnel into the side of a sand dune.

Authorities said the general rule is to not dig a hole that is deeper than your knees.

ALSO READ | Homemade baby formula could be dangerous: What parents can do amid shortage
EMBED More News Videos

Experts warn against making your own baby formula and diluting baby formula if your supply is low.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
toms riverocean countybeacheschildrenjersey shorenew jersey news
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Violent body-slam robbery caught on camera in NYC
16-year-old arrested in fatal stabbing of CT teen; Funeral set
Chinese plane crash that killed 132 possibly intentional: US officials
Fireball consumes multiple attached homes in Bronx
Hochul to propose stronger gun laws in wake of Buffalo shooting
NYC elevates to 'high' COVID alert level, indoor masking urged
Election Day 2022: Controversial Rep. Madison Cawthorn loses primary
Show More
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny
Pennsylvania election results: Mehmet Oz, Dave McCormick neck and neck
Hit-and-run crash leaves 1 dead, 6 injured in NJ
Pentagon now reports about 400 UFO encounters
Buffalo shooting leaves neighborhood without a grocery store
More TOP STORIES News