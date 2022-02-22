black history month

Black History Month: The accomplishments of inventor Lewis Latimer

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Black History Month: The accomplishments of inventor Lewis Latimer

NEW YORK (WABC) -- As we celebrate Black History Month, Eyewitness News brings you the story of one of the great inventors from the turn of the 20th century.

Lewis Latimer's inventions from a century ago have made the world a better place in many ways.

To truly understand who Latimer was, first thing's first -- he is the thread connecting Alexander Graham Bell and Thomas Edison.

"He made a statement about how you climb and claw your way up the career tree," said Hugh Price, great-grandnephew of Latimer. "He was adept at figuring out what made organizations tick and how to persuade white bosses to hire him."

Born in 1848, Latimer was the son of escaped slaves.

Eyewitness News met with Price in what was Latimer's home on 137th Street in Flushing, Queens. It's whereas a college student, Price often visited.

Price said the more he discovers, the more he's in awe.

"There were times when his job disappeared and he had to revert back to being a barber, this inventor worked as a barber to support his family," Price said.

Latimer, a self-taught draftsman, worked for Bell and played a critical role in securing the first patent for the telephone. That expertise is worth its weight in gold.

In 1879, Latimer joined U.S. Electric Lighting Company, which was owned by a fierce rival of Edison, who at the time was racing to land a patent for his version of the lightbulb.

But Latimer was about to have his own lightbulb moment.

"Latimer came up with a carbon filament for the bulb, which prolonged its life, was more durable, was more economical and more energy-efficient," Price said.

Edison eventually hired Latimer at his company, which later became GE.

His scope as an inventor was far-reaching, developing an early version of an AC unit and improving the toilet system on rail cars.

"He had strong beliefs in helping other people, all of his inventions were to better common people's everyday lives," said Ran Yan, Lewis Latimer House Museum, Executive Director.

Latimer lived in the Queens home with his wife and daughters until his death in 1928.

As for Price, in a full-circle moment, there's a tremendous sense of pride knowing Latimer's role in helping build America.

"Who knew when Jay-Z was 14 that he would become who he became," Price said. "You don't know where the talent resides, and how it blossoms if it's given the opportunity and support."

ALSO READ | Black-white doll test still making an impact through children's center
EMBED More News Videos

It was the psychological study that shaped a generation: Drs. Kenneth and Mamie Clark's doll test. Candace McCowan has more.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnew york cityqueensblack historyhistoryblack history monthinventionabc7 unite
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BLACK HISTORY MONTH
Mom takes action after 4-year-old sent home over braids
Step inside the home of world-renowned jazz musician Louis Armstrong
'Everybody Eats' ensures everyone in underserved communities eats
Meet 'Fast Black History' Creator Taylor Cassidy
TOP STORIES
Biden announces new sanctions on Russia as Ukraine tensions escalate
Woman dead, driver in custody after car slams into tractor trailer
12-year-old girl shot by pellet gun from passing car on Long Island
22 couples mark 'Twosday' by saying 'I do' on Long Island
New Jersey to notify 186K properties to replace lead water pipes
Man steals car with 11-year-old inside from NYC supermarket lot
AccuWeather: Mild moment before temperatures drop
Show More
Racist graffiti discovered in Bronx park 2 weeks in a row
Enforcement of NYC subway safety plan underway
AT&T shutting down 3G; here's how it can impact you
'Arthur' comes to an end after 25 seasons
Man spotted stealing Pride flags from 2 homes in New Jersey
More TOP STORIES News