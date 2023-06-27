Tempers flare at LaGuardia after flights delayed, then canceled

EAST ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- A plane pulled into the gate at LaGuardia on Monday evening after a 'two-hour twenty-minute oddyssey' around the network of taxiways.

The plane's destination should have been Dallas, but its passengers and their bags wound up right back where they started.

"Well, the worst part of it, it was like 100 degrees in there. It was really hot," said Eddie Monaco.

Monaco, from Yonkers, was on that flight. Eyewitness News found him searching for his luggage, along with crowds of other frustrated travelers who were bumped from the hundreds of flights that were cancelled at LaGuardia for the day.

"It's not raining at home and it's not raining here, so I'm just confused why planes are not flying," said Destiny Mayes.

The taxiways were bone dry, but the airport was surrounded by dark clouds as lines of dangerous storms have crawled up the East Coast for days, leaving planes, flight crews and customers stranded.

"They were sending us notices it's delayed, it's delayed, it's delayed...now it's canceled. Next flight out? Thursday," said Maryann McGinniss.

"In addition to the bad weather problems, we're in the peak of the vacation season and we're approaching July 4, so all these flights are booked close to or are completely full, so there's very little slack in terms of empty seats to accommodate people," said Aviation Analyst Henry Harteveldt.

Usually, short regional flights on Monday became weeklong odysseys.

Ray Chambers was trying to make a business meeting in Toronto. He missed it while stuck in a metal tube for hours on the tarmac before the pilots gave up.

"It left around 1:30, and we got back to the gate around 6:30. How long is the flight to Toronto? One hour! One hour! One hour!" Chambers said.

