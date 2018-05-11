Coram woman accused of attempting to kill her newborn

The baby is now in foster care.

Eyewitness News
CORAM, Long Island (WABC) --
A Long Island woman is facing charges after police say she tried to murder her newborn baby.

Authorities say Felicia Squillace gave birth to the baby boy inside her Coram home two weeks ago.

Police say she wrapped the child in a plastic bag and put him in a garbage bin outside.

People in the neighborhood heard the baby cry and removed him from the bin, then called police.

The baby was checked out and is now in foster care.

