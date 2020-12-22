Long Island Expressway crash: Propane tanks explode into flames after truck overturns

The westbound truck flipped in the exit lanes to Queens Boulevard just after 12 a.m. Tuesday.
The driver of the flatbed truck told police he was cut off by another vehicle, and as he attempted to avoid that vehicle, the truck overturned and burst into flames.
It appears ice on the roadway may have contributed to the crash.
The truck was carrying 294 propane tanks, which went up in a fireball.
COVID-19 vaccine: When will you be able to get one? Find out where you are in line
Firefighters spent hours putting out the flames and cleaning up the propane tanks.
The driver refused medical treatment at the scene.
No other injuries were reported.
A car and a postal truck were also damaged in the fire.
ALSO READ | NYC's first COVID vaccine recipients provide health update
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip