Man struck and killed while changing tire on Long Island Expressway

It happened just after 12 a.m. Monday near the overpass at Main Street off Exit 23 in Flushing.
Police say the 52-year-old motorist had stopped in the left lane and was changing a tire when he was struck by a passing motorist.
The victim was taken to New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The driver who hit him stayed at the scene, and police say there is no apparent criminality.
The westbound lanes of the Long Island Expressway were closed for several hours following the crash.
They have since reopened.
