This art-themed yoga class fully immerses participants inside Vincent van Gogh's famous paintings

By Chris Bollini
SAN FRANCISCO -- Practicing yoga is an art form, one that helps people find inner peace and strength.

"What I really love about yoga is the connection of mind and body through the breath, through life force, through energy and bringing those into harmony," yoga instructor Ayla Trotman explains.

Lifeway Kefir Immersive Yoga mixes art and yoga in a way that has never been done before. During class, Van Gogh's works like 'Starry Night' and 'Sunflowers' animate on 300,000 cubic feet of projection space.

"When the program starts, paintings come to life and they are choreographed with music and are completely enveloping every surface in the room including the floor," says Associate General Manager of Lighthouse Immersive Ron Doroba.

"You felt like you were in another world," says yoga enthusiast Michelle. "you are just kind of mesmerized by what you see, what you feel."

"You can take in the beautiful surroundings," says class attendee Kealani. "It just brings a lot more peace than I guess taking yoga in a traditional, bright studio with mirrors."

Practicing yoga immersed in Van Gogh's works adds a deeper level of connection to the 35-minute class.

"I hope to provide something that really lets them burn off some steam and also open up and create space for whatever the day has to offer," says Trotman.

"I feel great. I feel energized and doing something like this has really set my day off for success," says Kealani.
