Lin-Manuel Miranda launches contest "Ham for Choice" to raise money for abortion rights

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
43 minutes ago
Lin- Manuel Miranda is launching a contest to raise money for abortion rights.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Lin-Manuel Miranda is giving "Hamilton" fans a chance to see the popular musical in three countries while supporting abortion rights.

Miranda's contest is called "Ham for Choice," and has been posted on the fundraising platform Prizeo.

All supporters have to do is donate as little as $10 to enter a contest for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

The winner and a guest will travel to Hamberg, Germany, London, and New York City to see "Hamilton," while meeting Miranda and the casts of the musicals.

