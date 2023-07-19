Officers help deliver baby just outside of Lincoln Tunnel during Monday morning commute

There was no pumping the brakes on this traffic-stopping birth

WEEHAWKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- If you were stuck in traffic on your morning commute Monday, you may have witnessed a very special delivery.

Maria Marin gave birth to a healthy baby boy just outside of the Lincoln Tunnel toll plaza.

Around 8:50 a.m. Monday, Port Authority Police received a report of a woman in labor.

Officer Timonthy Jozefczyk was the first to arrive at the scene.

The driver told Jozefczyk that his partner, Maria Marin, was in labor and she was bleeding.

Jozefczyk quickly realized the baby was crowning, and he told Marin to push.

Within three minutes, a healthy baby boy was born.

Kylian Aaron Guallpa Castano weighs 6 pounds 9 ounces.

Not only was it Jozefczyk's first time helping deliver a baby, but it was also his first time holding a newborn.

"I was so relieved when the baby cried and so happy that everyone is healthy," Officer Jozefczyk said.

He hopes to be a dad one day.

Shortly after, Officer Even Butt arrived and assisted in the delivery of the afterbirth and the clamping of the umbilical cord.

Monday marked the fifth time Butt assisted in the delivery of a baby.

Mom and baby were transported to a local hospital.

"They're our heroes," said the baby's father Nestor Guallpa. "It was like something out of a movie, and I will never forget this experience."

ALSO READ | Boy safe after car stolen in Irvington with 7-year-old inside

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.