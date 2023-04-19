  • Watch Now
Multiple homes on fire in Linden, New Jersey

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 8:20PM
No injuries have been reported so far after several homes caught on fire in Linden, New Jersey Wednesday afternoon.

LINDEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- At least two homes were on fire in Linden on Wednesday afternoon and a third home sustained damage from the flames.

NewsCopter 7 was overhead the homes on Miltonia Street where flames could be seen from the sky.

Wind was blowing flames to the east.

It appeared the decks and structures on the backs of the homes were completely destroyed.

It was not yet clear if anyone was injured.

Few other details were released.

