New Jersey high school football player dies after suffering traumatic brain injury during game

LINDEN, N.J. (WABC) -- A New Jersey high school football player died Wednesday, weeks after he suffered a serious injury while playing in a game.

According to a post on social media by Linden Mayor Derek Armstead, Xavier McClain, a freshman at Linden High School, suffered a traumatic brain injury during a game on September 9 against Woodbridge High School.

"The district extends its heartfelt condolences and will continue to offer prayers and support to the family during this difficult time. Counseling support, for students, staff and families has been set up atLindenHigh School for anyone in need," Linden Public Schools said in a statement.

