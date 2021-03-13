Ironworker critically injured in construction accident at Mineola LIRR station

The MTA says the accident happened around 9:30 a.m. at the Mineola Station.
Contractors were constructing a pedestrian bridge when a crane came in contact with a high voltage line.
"The contact with the high voltage line created an arc to the bridge that seriously injured a female ironworker who was on the structure at the time," MTA Construction and Development President Janno Lieber said in a statement.
The woman was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.
The MTA says all work on the project has stopped pending an investigation.
