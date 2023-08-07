LIRR service is back on track after derailment in Queens last week

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- There's good news for commuters who take the Long Island Rail Road, the MTA has full service restored following last week's derailment.

Eight train cars derailed in Queens last Thursday, injuring 13 people and damaging about 1,600 feet of track.

MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber said transit crews worked around the clock to ensure that stretch of track is good to go.

The FDNY said train 722 departed Grand Central Terminal and was heading toward Hempstead when it derailed east of Jamaica Station at 175th Street and 95th Avenue after 11 a.m. Thursday.

Of the 13 injured, nine were minor, two were considered moderate and two were considered more serious.

"The train started bouncing all over the place, everyone started screaming and yelling and then it stopped," a passenger named John said, describing the chaotic moments of the derailment.

While the injuries were generally minor, the question remains on what caused the derailment in the first place.

Crystal Vidal was one of the 13 injured. She is calling for a system-wide review of the rails.

"Checking the safety of the tracks and whatever initiatives they need to take to install new tracks, I think they have to do that quickly," Vidal said.

The train derailed at the hall interlocking, which is the second largest area of switches and signals in the LIRR system.

Officials said the train was traveling 54 mph, in an area with a speed limit of 60 to 80 mph. Authorities said they were confident that speed was not a factor in the derailment.

Thursday's derailment marked the third on the LIRR in less than three months. A non passenger train went off the tracks near Long Island City and May and in July, a train car holding 50 passengers derailed as it entered the Far Rockaway station. No one was hurt.

"Derailments are extremely rare so I'm confident this is not indicative of any pattern but we are looking closely," Lieber said.

The Federal Railroad Administration is taking the lead on determining exactly what caused the train to go off the tracks.

ALSO READ | Tributes pour in from Beyoncé & more for professional dancer killed at Brooklyn gas station

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.