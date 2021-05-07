LIRR service restored after multiple fires in Nassau County

By Eyewitness News
NASSAU COUNTY, New York (WABC) -- Regular rush hour service has resumed this morning on LIRR trains, following yesterday's massive fire in Westbury, one of a string of fires that broke out in Nassau County in a 24-hour period.

The series of five fast-moving fires destroyed homes and stretched firefighters thin on Long Island Thursday.

And the day turned tragic in Garden City, where a husband, wife and their college bound-daughter died when flames ravaged their home.

Here are the blazes fire departments had to deal with:

- Westbury - Wednesday 8:45 p.m.
- New Cassel - Wednesday 8:45 p.m.
- Garden City - Thursday 5:35 a.m.
- Westbury - Thursday 5:55 p.m.
- East Meadow - Thursday shortly before 8:30 p.m.

In the last of these fires, in East Meadow, dramatic video showed a large flash when two propane tanks exploded, igniting a fire.

One person suffered minor burns to his hands. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

ALSO READ | Massive Long Island fire expected to smolder all day; LIRR service impacted
EMBED More News Videos

Stacey Sager reports from the scene of the fire in Westbury.



The 5:55 p.m. fire was the second of the day in Westbury, following the massive trash facility fire that shut down LIRR service.

Officers responded to the calls of a house fire on Rockland Street.



Officials said all residents in the house had already evacuated.

One woman was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

It came after three other fires had already been reported in Nassau County, including the trash facility fire that impacted LIRR service, and that fatal blaze in Garden City.

ALSO READ | Man, wife & teen daughter killed in house fire on Long Island
EMBED More News Videos

Stacey Sager has more on the three people who died in a house fire on Long Island early Thursday.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nassau countyeast meadowbuilding firefirehouse firefirefighters
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pfizer begins application for full FDA approval of COVID vaccine
Exclusive: Asian American official explains message behind viral video
Man with knife lunges at public safety officer in the Bronx, sources say
Indoor dining increases to 75% in NYC, NJ bar seating resumes
AccuWeather: Sun to clouds
Hershey recalls chocolate shell topping, may contain almonds
Police: Suspect who held hostages at Minnesota bank arrested
Show More
COVID Updates: Moderna, Pfizer both testing variant booster shots
LIST: 6 Broadway shows announce when they will return
Off-duty MTA worker slashed in face while riding subway
Woman crushed after beloved dog stolen from front yard
Loan forgiveness: Online warning for pandemic relief
More TOP STORIES News