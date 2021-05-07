LIRR service restored after multiple fires in Nassau County

The series of five fast-moving fires destroyed homes and stretched firefighters thin on Long Island Thursday.
And the day turned tragic in Garden City, where a husband, wife and their college bound-daughter died when flames ravaged their home.
Here are the blazes fire departments had to deal with:
- Westbury - Wednesday 8:45 p.m.
- New Cassel - Wednesday 8:45 p.m.
- Garden City - Thursday 5:35 a.m.
- Westbury - Thursday 5:55 p.m.
- East Meadow - Thursday shortly before 8:30 p.m.
In the last of these fires, in East Meadow, dramatic video showed a large flash when two propane tanks exploded, igniting a fire.
One person suffered minor burns to his hands. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The 5:55 p.m. fire was the second of the day in Westbury, following the massive trash facility fire that shut down LIRR service.
Officers responded to the calls of a house fire on Rockland Street.
Officials said all residents in the house had already evacuated.
One woman was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.
It came after three other fires had already been reported in Nassau County, including the trash facility fire that impacted LIRR service, and that fatal blaze in Garden City.
