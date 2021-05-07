East Meadow fire latest of 5 reported on Long Island in past 24 hours

By Eyewitness News
East Meadow fire latest of 5 reported on Long Island in past 24 hours

EAST MEADOW, Long Island (WABC) -- A series of fast-moving fires have destroyed homes and stretched firefighters thin on Long Island Thursday night.

A total of five fires have been reported in Nassau County in the past 24 hours, including the latest fire reported in East Meadow shortly before 8:30 p.m.

Dramatic video showed a large flash, in what appeared to have been some kind of an explosion that started the fire.

Stacey Sager reports from the scene of the fire in Westbury.



One person suffered minor burns to his hands. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Meanwhile, a second fire in Westbury was reported just before 6 p.m.

Officers responded to the calls of a house fire on Rockland Street.

Officials say all residents in the house had already evacuated.

One woman was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

This comes after three other fires were reported in Nassau County, including another in Westbury that has impacted LIRR service, and one at a home in Garden City which claimed the lives of 3 residents.

Stacey Sager has more on the three people who died in a house fire on Long Island early Thursday.



Fires reported in Nassau County over the past 24 hours

- Westbury - Wednesday 8:45 p.m.
- New Cassel - Wednesday 8:45 p.m.
- Garden City - Thursday 5:35 a.m.
- Westbury - Thursday 5:55 p.m.
- East Meadow - Thursday shortly before 8:30 p.m.



