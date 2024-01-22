LIRR adds new through trains from Brooklyn in afternoons, adjusts rush-hour service

The Long Island Railroad is making service changes and adding new trains to its schedules.

Starting Monday, January 22, the LIRR schedules include new through trains in the afternoons from Brooklyn and adjustments to rush-hour train service.

There are no changes to midday, evening, or weekend schedules.

Babylon Branch

The 5:05 a.m. and 5:25 a.m. trains from Jamaica to Atlantic Terminal will run 3 minutes later to provide a better transfer for riders from Babylon.

The 5:49 a.m. train from Babylon to Grand Central will run 3 minutes earlier.

The 7:41 a.m. train from Penn Station to Massapequa will no longer run.

The 9:06 a.m. train from Wantagh to Grand Central will no longer run. The 8:42 a.m. train from Babylon to Penn Station will make the stops of both trains east of Jamaica and accept off-peak tickets.

The 7:02 p.m. train from Penn Station to Wantagh will no longer run. The 6:57 p.m. train from Penn Station will make all stops between Rockville Centre and Babylon.

Far Rockaway Branch

The 4:49 p.m. train from Penn Station to Far Rockaway will leave from Atlantic Terminal.

Hempstead Branch

The 3:35 p.m. train from Grand Central to Hempstead will leave from Atlantic Terminal.

The 6:39 p.m. train from Penn Station to Hempstead will leave from Atlantic Terminal.

Note: These two trains will arrive and leave from Tracks 11 or 12 in Jamaica.

ALSO READ | MTA eyeing 6-week shutdown for G train this summer

FILE- The G subway train enters the elevated Smith-Ninth Streets station in the Brooklyn borough of New York. AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

Oyster Bay Branch

The 4:42 p.m. train from Oyster Bay to Jamaica will run 7 minutes earlier.

Port Jefferson Branch

The 6:57 a.m. train from Huntington to Grand Central will be split into two trains. Departure times at stations east of Jamaica will not change.

The train from Huntington will run nonstop from Syosset to Jamaica before continuing to Woodside and Grand Central.

A new train will start at Hicksville for local service to Grand Central, making the same stops as the current train.

The 5:31 p.m. train from Penn Station to Port Jefferson will leave 2 minutes earlier.

West Hempstead Branch

The 6:11 p.m. train from Penn Station to West Hempstead will leave from Atlantic Terminal.

The 6:39 p.m. train from Atlantic Terminal to West Hempstead will leave from Penn Station.

Kew Gardens, Forest Hills, and Woodside

At key points during the rush hour, we've changed which trains stop at these stations to improve reliability. Check TrainTime or our schedules to see if your options have changed.

For more information, visit the MTA's website.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.