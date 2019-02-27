WESTBURY, Long Island (WABC) --Police say three people were killed when two Long Island Rail Road trains going in opposite directions struck a vehicle that was on the tracks in Westbury. Officials say the morning commute is impacted.
Limited westbound train service will run during the morning rush hour on the Huntington/Port Jefferson and Ronkonkoma branches. The trains will operate at a reduced speed on one of two tracks through Westbury. Delays could be up to one-hour on those lines.
Eastbound service on the Huntington/Port Jefferson and Ronkonkoma branches will remain suspended.
The accident happened at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the School Street crossing.
The victims were in a vehicle that apparently tried to run the crossing gates. Witnesses said the gates were down with lights flashing at the time, and the driver went around them.
A Manhattan-bound train that had just left the Westbury station hit the vehicle, and an eastbound train going at a higher speed struck it as well, authorities said.
The front two cars of the westbound train came off the rails.
One end of the train struck the north side of the platform, crushing about 30 yards of concrete.
LIRR Accident, Westbury station #nyc #lirr #longisland #train #accident pic.twitter.com/OLMjxeHysq— Chris Moses (@cmohoez) February 27, 2019
The identities of the victims have not yet been released. Seven other people suffered minor injuries, and the engineer and crew were treated for shock.
The eastbound train had about 100 passengers, while the westbound train was carrying approximately 800 passengers
Many emergency vehicles were on the scene, including some ambulances. The doors of the train were open and firefighters and other emergency workers could be seen entering and moving through the cars.
One customer reported hearing the conductor yell "Brake, brake," and then saw flames.
"We know that there's damage to the rails. We know there's damage to the third rail," said Phillip Eng, LIRR President. "Until we can remove the trains and get further in there, we don't know how long it will take to repair."
For commuters affected by the service changes, there is limited shuttle train service between Babylon and Hicksville, where customers can catch eastbound shuttles to Huntington and Ronkonkoma.
Shuttle buses will be provided to assist commuters.
The Following Westbound Huntington / Port Jefferson Branch Trains Are Canceled & Combined
- The 5:59AM train from Port Jefferson due Long Island City at7:51AM is canceled today. The next train from Port Jefferson is the 6:18AMtrain due Long Island City at 8:07AM.
- The 6:25AM train from Hicksville due Penn at 7:11AM is canceled today. The next train from Hicksville is the 6:33AM train due Penn at 7:17AM.
- The 6:38AM train from Huntington due Atlantic Terminal at 7:36AM is canceled today. The next train from Huntington is the 6:50AM train due Hunterspoint Avenue at 7:49AM. Transfer at Jamaica for service to Atlantic Terminal.
- The 7:12AM train from Huntington due Penn at 8:10AM is canceled today. The next train from Huntington is the 7:19AM train due Atlantic Terminal at 8:25AM. Transfer at Jamaica for service to Penn.
- The 8:36AM train from Port Jefferson due Hicksville at 9:46AM is canceled today. The next train from Port Jefferson is the 9:10AM train from Port Jefferson due Huntington at 9:56AM, which will be extended to Hicksville.
- The 9:44AM train from Hicksville due Penn at 10:28AM is canceled today. The next train from Hicksville is the 9:49AM train due Penn at 10:33AM.
The Following Eastbound Huntington/Port Jefferson Trains Are Canceled:
- The 5:16AM train from Jamaica due Huntington at 6:01AM
- The 5:47AM train from Penn due Huntington at 6:57AM
- The 7:07AM train from Huntington due Port Jefferson at 8:00AM
- The 7:22AM train from Penn due Jamaica at 7:46AM
- The 8:00AM train from Penn due Huntington at 9:10AM
- The 8:17AM train from Jamaica due Port Jefferson at 9:52AM
- The 8:48AM train from Penn due Huntington at 9:54AM
Midday train service through Westbury will be suspended to allow rerailing of the remaining cars. A service plan for the evening rush will be provided later Wednesday.
Click here for service updates.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube