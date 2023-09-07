Derailed LIRR work train in Queens Village causing delays

QUEENS VILLAGE, New York (WABC) -- There are delays on the LIRR Thursday afternoon after a disabled work train derailed.

The train derailed between Queens Village and the Elmont-UBS Arena stations.

The 16-car train was coming out of a yard when it derailed just after 10 a.m.

The disabled train is now blocking three of the four tracks on the main line.

The length of the cleanup is unknown, but it could affect the afternoon commute. It is likely only two of the four tracks will be available.

The MTA says, "Customers are advised to use south shore branches including the Babylon and Montauk Branches."

