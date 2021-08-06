Arrest in hit-and-run death of actress Lisa Banes on Upper West Side NYC

26-year-old Brian Boyd of Manhattan is charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Death.
Banes, 65, was fatally struck by a motorized scooter on June 4 as she crossed West 64th Street and Amsterdam Avenue.
Surveillance video indicated the scooter drove through a red light.
ALSO READ | E-scooter crashes on the rise in NYC, with bystanders the ones getting injured
Banes appeared in numerous television shows and movies, including "Gone Girl" with Ben Affleck in 2014 and "Cocktail" with Tom Cruise in 1988.
On television, she's had roles on "Nashville," "Madam Secretary," "Masters of Sex" and "NCIS."
Banes also acted on stage regularly, including Broadway appearances in the Neil Simon play "Rumors" in 1988, in the musical "High Society" in 1998 and in the Noel Coward play "Present Laughter" in 2010.
"With a heavy heart, we at SMS Talent mourn the passing of our beloved client and friend Lisa Banes," SMS Talent Inc. said in a statement. "We send our love and condolences to her wife Kathryn and all her family. Her talent and light will be missed by all."
Banes was in New York to perform in a virtual adaptation of Eleanor Burgess' The Niceties, presented by Manhattan Theatre Club, where she was part of the play's traditionally staged production from 2018 to 2019.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
ALSO READ | Murder investigation after lawyer found dead in Queens office
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip