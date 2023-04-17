NYC Council considering 2 bills aiming to prevent lithium-ion battery fires

Janice Yu has the latest on some proposed bills aimed at keeping people safe from lithium-ion battery fires.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Lithium-ion batteries used for e-bikes and scooters can spark deadly fires.

Now, the New York City Council wants to do more to try to make them safer.

City Council has considered and passed several pieces of legislation and they'll be taking a look at two more bills on Monday.

Video shows just how quickly e-bike and scooter batteries can spark fires, trapping people inside their homes.

So far this year, there have been 59 fires caused by lithium-ion batteries, dozens have been hurt as a result and five people have died.

City leaders are trying to tackle this growing problem.

The first piece of legislation would establish a program providing new lithium ion batteries at a low price or for free.

The other would require business to provide workers who use e-bikes for commercial purposes with fire proof or fire resistant containers to charge the batteries.

Just a week ago, a 7-year-old boy and 19-year-old woman were killed during a fire in Queens.

Authorities say the blaze was caused by an e-bike that was charging by the front door.

Fire officials also say fires caused by these batteries are harder for crews to extinguish.

"These fires that we see from these bikes, the fire travels very quickly and doesn't allow people to get out. This is a new and challenging problem for the city as well as the fire department," said Dan Flynn, FDNY Chief Fire Marshall. "We want people to purchase chargers that are compatible with the devices that they purchase. Do not buy the cheapest option. Make sure that what you buy is compatible with the device."

Experts say don't buy knock offs when it comes to chargers and replacement batteries. You should buy the batteries from the company that makes your e-bike or scooter.

