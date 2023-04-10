2 critically injured in fire in Astoria, Queens

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- Two people were critically injured in a fire in Queens on Monday afternoon.

More than 100 firefighters responded to the blaze at 25-41 46th Street just after 2 p.m.

Details surrounding the cause of the fire were not yet known.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

