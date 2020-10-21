Traffic

3 critical, including child, in New York elementary school bus crash

NEW WINDSOR, Orange County (WABC) -- Three people, including a child, are in critical condition and several others hurt in a school bus crash in New York Wednesday morning.

It happened just before 8:30 a.m. on Route 207, at Little Britain and Beattie roads, in New Windsor and involved a Little Britain Elementary School bus and a tree trimming truck equipped with a chipper owned by a local landscaping company.

A third vehicle was also involved, and Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus called it the worst school bus accident he'd ever seen.

"Horrific scene, young kids," he said. "School bus accidents are the worst."

Washingtonville Central School District spokesperson Nancy Kriz said local emergency services and district personnel quickly reported to the scene, and all parents were notified.

There were eight children on board the bus, and seven of them were able to walk off and were taken to St. Luke's Hospital in Newburgh to be evaluated. The remaining student, a girl, was sitting directly behind the bus driver and had to be extricated.

She is in critical but stable condition.

The bus driver and the driver of the tree trimming truck were also hospitalized in critical condition.

"We've been in contact with the hospital, they've received them, they're doing everything they can," Neuhaus said. "We're hopeful that everybody will recover. But it is a horrible, horrible accident, and I've seen many in my life. This is probably the worst I've seen."

The cause of the crash is unknown, and the investigation is active and ongoing.

Superintendent Dr. Larry Washington and Principal Sagrario Rudecindo-O'Neill were at the hospital with parents and other district staff, and a crisis support team is onsite at Little Britain Elementary to assist students, faculty and staff.

Kriz said the district is very grateful for the rapid and professional response from all emergency service providers.

Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
