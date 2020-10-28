6-year-old girl home from hospital after New York school bus crash

Officials with New Windsor EMS posted a photo Friday night that said they were honored to escort one of the patients home.
They said she bravely spent more than an hour inside the bus while they treated her and worked to free her from the wreck.
A truck from a tree trimming service collided with the bus in New Windsor last Wednesday and injured a dozen people -- including students.
Three people, including a child, were in critical condition and several others were hurt in the school bus crash last Wednesday.
A third vehicle was also involved, and Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus called it the worst school bus accident he'd ever seen.
"Horrific scene, young kids," he said. "School bus accidents are the worst."
The 6-year-old's uncle, Bill Campbell, said at the time she was stuck on the bus for about an hour.
"She's got some trauma," he said. "She's tough kid. She was tough. She didn't cry a bit. She told the mom she did yoga breaths to stay calm for an hour while the fire department was trying to get out."
The bus driver, 74-year-old Andrew Sanchez, and the driver of the tree trimming truck, 25-year-old Ian Jennings, were also hospitalized in critical condition.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but police say the truck crossed the double yellow lines and struck the bus.
