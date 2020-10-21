New York school bus crash leaves 12 hurt, 4 critically

NEW WINDSOR, Orange County (WABC) -- Four people were critically injured and eight others seriously hurt in a school bus crash in New York Wednesday morning.It happened just before 8:30 a.m. on Route 207, at Little Britain and Beattie roads, in New Windsor and involved a Little Britain Elementary School bus and work truck.Washingtonville School District spokesperson Nancy Kriz said local emergency services and district personnel quickly reported to the scene, and all parents have been notified.It is unclear at this point how many of the victims are students or the severity of their injuries, but Kriz said those requiring further medical attention were taken to a local hospital.The cause of the crash is unknown, and the investigation is active and ongoing.This is breaking news, and more information will be posted as it becomes available.----------