Massapequa, Toms River Little League softball teams get big sendoff ahead of tournament

LONG ISLAND -- There was a celebratory sendoff on Long Island Friday for a softball team preparing for a shot at the Little League World Series.Massapequa International was honored Friday as they left for the East Regional Softball Tournament in Connecticut.Toms River Little League in New Jersey has also earned a spot in the big competition.The winner of the tournament will earn a spot in the Little League World Series in North Carolina.You can watch both teams play this Sunday on ESPN+.