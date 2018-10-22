Firefighters are battling a large fire that is burning in two buildings in Morris County, New Jersey.The 6-alarm fire broke out Monday afternoon on the first floor of a three-story structure at 3 North Warren Street in Dover.The commercial building includes stores and a restaurant on the first floor. There are apartments on the top two floors.The fire quickly spread to two adjacent buildings.Business and residents have been displaced, but officials say everyone was evacuated safely."This is a major structure fire," said Dover Mayor James Dodd. "It's a very difficult fire that they're fighting now, the buildings are old. They're doing the best they can right now to bring the fire under control."Units from towns throughout the county have been called in for assistance.No injuries have been reported.Roads have been closed off throughout the area.----------