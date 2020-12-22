LIVE | Watch ABC7NY's holiday Yule Log

Did you know the holiday tradition of burning the Yule Log goes back to medieval times? According to WhyChristmas.com, it was originally a Nordic tradition.
WhyChristmas says the Yule Log tradition originally started as burning an entire tree. The largest end of the log would be placed into the fireplace while the rest of the tree stuck out into the room.
It was customary for the log to be lit from the remains of last year's log -- which was kept safe over the year -- and slowly fed into the fire over the 12 Days of Christmas.
Over the years, the tradition spread across Europe where different countries have adapted various customs associated with the lighting of the Yule Log.
No fireplace, no problem! Watch our holiday Yule Log stream in the video player above.
Want to watch on a bigger screen? Well now you can on your favorite streaming device using the ABC7NY app.
VIDEO: Watch the holiday Yule Log without music
More holiday stories
Take a trip to see this life-size gingerbread house on Long Island
Colorful gumdrops, vanilla icing trim, and a group of choir children on the front patio are only a few of the decorations that Peter Tomasello and his husband Drew Jordan have displayed for all to see at their 'Gingerbread House.'
Every year Tomasello and Jordan create a winter wonderland of over 1,000 figurines with their house shining brightly for visitors to come and marvel at their colorful creation.
240 holiday inflatables are biggest display yet at festive New Jersey house
When it comes to decking the halls for the holiday season, Rich and Gina Martorana of Wayne, New Jersey, are in a league of their own. Every year since 2013, the Martoranas have converted their home into a dazzling display of lights and holiday inflatables, which now total over 240.
Take a trip back in time at Blast From The Past shop in Bay Shore
It all began when Rich McWilliams was a kid when he received his first game console. As he grew up, so did his collection. The day finally came when he finally realized his nostalgia collection was so large - it took up a whole room in his house - that it was time to turn his passion into a business.
Meet Blast From The Past, McWilliam's new shop in Bay Shore, New York, brimming with retro collectibles, vintage comics, and rare toys that appeal to kids of all ages. McWilliams decided to move ahead with his dream despite the pandemic. Nostalgia, after all, is a welcome escape from today's troubles.
Hanukkah House known around the world for its incredible light display
Every year you'll see thousands of Christmas light events, decorations on neighbors' homes, even displays up at work. But one father is on a mission to make decorating for Hanukkah more popular.
Jennifer Lopez to headline 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve' 2021 on ABC: See who else is performing
2020 has been a year like no other, but it's going to end on a high note: with a performance from Jennifer Lopez. J. Lo will headline "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" on ABC, performing in Times Square right before the ball drop that will usher in 2021.
Billy Porter, who will pull double duty as a host, is slated to reunite with Cyndi Lauper for a duet performance in New York. The two previously collaborated on the Broadway hit "Kinky Boots," for which Lauper wrote music. Jimmie Allen will also perform in Times Square. Additional performers include Nelly, Miley Cyrus Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat.
Long Island Christmas tree farm gets magical rainbow makeover
When it comes to farming Christmas trees on Long Island, Ed Dart likes to keep it fresh and fun with his creative ideas on his farm. Dart's farm has been in his family for over 100 years, but in 1967, while preparing for his first year at the University of Rhode Island, he pitched his parents the idea of raising Christmas trees on the property - and a family business was born.
Fifty-one years later, Dart, who is now the owner, placed a colorful twist on that business by coloring real trees to create "The Magic Color Forest."
