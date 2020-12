LIVE | Watch ABC7NY's holiday Yule Log

EMBED >More News Videos Now you can bring the magic of the holiday season into your living room with ABC7's yule log live stream.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The holiday season may look different this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but you can still deck the halls from your living room.Did you know the holiday tradition of burning the Yule Log goes back to medieval times? According to, it was originally a Nordic tradition.WhyChristmas says the Yule Log tradition originally started as burning an entire tree. The largest end of the log would be placed into the fireplace while the rest of the tree stuck out into the room.It was customary for the log to be lit from the remains of last year's log -- which was kept safe over the year -- and slowly fed into the fire over the 12 Days of Christmas.Over the years, the tradition spread across Europe where different countries have adapted various customs associated with the lighting of the Yule Log.Colorful gumdrops, vanilla icing trim, and a group of choir children on the front patio are only a few of the decorations that Peter Tomasello and his husband Drew Jordan have displayed for all to see at their ' Gingerbread House .'Every year Tomasello and Jordan create a winter wonderland of over 1,000 figurines with their house shining brightly for visitors to come and marvel at their colorful creation.When it comes to decking the halls for the holiday season, Rich and Gina Martorana of Wayne, New Jersey, are in a league of their own. Every year since 2013, the Martoranas have converted their home into a dazzling display of lights and holiday inflatables , which now total over 240.It all began when Rich McWilliams was a kid when he received his first game console. As he grew up, so did his collection. The day finally came when he finally realized his nostalgia collection was so large - it took up a whole room in his house - that it was time to turn his passion into a business.Meet Blast From The Past , McWilliam's new shop in Bay Shore, New York, brimming with retro collectibles, vintage comics, and rare toys that appeal to kids of all ages. McWilliams decided to move ahead with his dream despite the pandemic. Nostalgia, after all, is a welcome escape from today's troubles.Every year you'll see thousands of Christmas light events, decorations on neighbors' homes, even displays up at work. But one father is on a mission to make decorating for Hanukkah more popular.2020 has been a year like no other, but it's going to end on a high note: with a performance from Jennifer Lopez. J. Lo will headline "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" on ABC, performing in Times Square right before the ball drop that will usher in 2021 Billy Porter, who will pull double duty as a host, is slated to reunite with Cyndi Lauper for a duet performance in New York. The two previously collaborated on the Broadway hit "Kinky Boots," for which Lauper wrote music. Jimmie Allen will also perform in Times Square. Additional performers include Nelly, Miley Cyrus Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat.When it comes to farming Christmas trees on Long Island, Ed Dart likes to keep it fresh and fun with his creative ideas on his farm. Dart's farm has been in his family for over 100 years, but in 1967, while preparing for his first year at the University of Rhode Island, he pitched his parents the idea of raising Christmas trees on the property - and a family business was born.Fifty-one years later, Dart, who is now the owner, placed a colorful twist on that business by coloring real trees to create "The Magic Color Forest."