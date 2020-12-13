Co-founder of Lloyd's Carrot Cake Betty Campbell-Adams passes away at 65

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8740748" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> With some human help, he broke free and continued on his way.

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- The co-founder of a Manhattan fixture has passed away.Betty Campbell-Adams, co-founder of Lloyd's Carrot Cake, was 65 years old.Campbell-Adams and her late husband Lloyd Adams co-founded the business in a basement apartment in East Harlem.In 1985, "Lloyd's Carrot Cake" opened up in a small storefront in the Riverdale section of the Bronx.They later expanded to a second location back in East Harlem.Lines of eager customers would often stretch outside the bakery for blocks, especially during the holidays.Her family says her legacy will live on.----------