Man with loaded gun stopped at checkpoint at Newark on busiest travel day

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Officers at Newark Liberty International Airport stopped a passenger from bringing a loaded gun on his flight Friday -- which happened to be the busiest day in the history of the TSA.

The TSA officer who spotted the handgun notified Port Authority police immediately and prevented the man from boarding his flight.

Authorities reported to the Terminal B checkpoint where they confiscated the gun and interviewed the traveler who was identified as a Woodbridge, New Jersey, resident.

The firearm was investigated and officials say it was loaded with seven bullets.

The traveler was then arrested on a weapons charge and faces a federal financial civil penalty for bringing a gun to a security checkpoint. This penalty can cost up to $15,000.

This was the second time that week that TSA officers stopped a traveler attempting to get on a flight with a gun at Newark -- marking the airport's 12th gun catch so far this year.

"I urge travelers to take a few moments before they come to the airport to refresh their familiarity with the proper procedures on how to pack a gun for a flight," said Thomas Carter, TSA's Federal Security Director for New Jersey. "Firearms should never be brought to the security checkpoint in carry-on luggage. Responsible gun owners know this."

Friday was also the busiest day ever, as TSA had experienced the highest checkpoint volume ever both nationwide and at Newark.

TSA officers screened 2,884,683 travelers nationally on Friday, including 83,041 travelers locally at Newark.

