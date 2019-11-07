my go-to

Dark Art Emporium

Dark Art Emporium is a fine art gallery with an oddity shop attached to it, located in Downtown Long Beach. This art emporium highlights art that flies under the radar, art you wouldn't typically find in museums. Human skulls to pickled snakes and even walrus penis bone can be found on display at the Dark Art Emporium. The founders and owners aim to have their art evoke emotions from visitors. The Dark Art Emporium is the hub of this downtown Long Beach community, keeping the city weird and obtuse.



Keep up everything happening at the gallery darkartemporium.com



Follow them on Instagram and Twitter @darkartemporium
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
long beachartmy go to
MY GO-TO
Let Your Worries Drift Away at the Fresno Water Lantern Festival
Rising Hope in the Mojave Desert
Clayton Valley Pumpkin Farm is the go to spot for pumpkins
Here's what it takes to be a balloon handler at the Thanksgiving Day parade
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: First cold blast for the Tri-State
NYPD officer, 911 operators charged in $18M insurance scam
Man allegedly killed wife, 5-year-old daughter in murder-suicide
Man steals car with kids inside, leaves them on side of CT road
Michael Bloomberg opens door to 2020 presidential campaign
Hardware store owner attacked doesn't have anger toward teens
More than 2M pounds of chicken products recalled, may contain metal
Show More
Man stabbed while getting off bus in Staten Island
NYC shelter residents suing after eating expired food, getting ill
What you should know about the proposal to extend school hours
Feds: LI security firm used fake 'USA' labels, sold to gov't
Single mother awarded $101M by jury for baby's brain damage
More TOP STORIES News