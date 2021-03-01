The Gator Capital of Texas: Getting Up Close and Personal with the Biggest Bites!

ANGLETON, Texas -- Crocodile Encounter in Angleton, TX is located about 45 minutes south of Houston. It is home to some of the largest alligators and crocodiles in the state.
Open year round, visitors are invited to join the zookeepers on tours for a feeding frenzy experience - as well as an opportunity to hold a newly hatched crocodilian.

What started out as a classroom hobby, slowly grew into a bigger passion of Chris Dieter's - a former science teacher who followed his dreams of developing a crocodilian conservation habitat. Some of his former students are still with him today, running a lot of the Encounter's daily operations, providing tours to visitors.
Besides alligators and crocodiles, guests can also get a closer look as some of the other animal residents there including kangaroos, tortoises, lemurs, snakes, goats and more.

Dieter says they're constantly expanding along the 25-acre property, and currently getting ready to open more gator exhibits for families to enjoy.
To learn more go to their website or facebook page.
