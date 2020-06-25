Helping LGBTQI+ Refugees Escape Persecution: How the Rainbow Railroad Saves Lives

U.S. -- All over the world, members of the LGBTQI+ community are in danger of persecution just for being themselves. This organization aims to help them.

Rainbow Railroad is an organization that helps members of the LGBTQI+ find the means to leave their home country and travel to one where they will not be persecuted. Kimahli Powell, executive director of Rainbow Railroad, explains how the organization has helped hundreds of individuals escape to countries where they are accepted to start a new life free from fear of persecution.
