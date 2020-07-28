localish

Beer makers join fight for racial equality with New 'Black is Beautiful' beer

There's a new brew on tap at the Attic Brewing Company in Philadelphia's Germantown section, and its name bears a lot of significance.

The new "Black is Beautiful" beer was created by Weathered Souls, a black-owned brewery based in San Antonio, and is a collaborative effort with more than 700 breweries worldwide with more than 40 breweries here in Philadelphia bringing awareness to injustice.


The movement was sparked by the killing of George Floyd.

All the participating breweries are asked to donate the proceeds from Black Is Beautiful beer to a local cause that embraces equality.


Attic Brewing Company chose the Johnson House Historic Site in their neighborhood, which was built on the principles of the abolitionists.

Attic Brewing Company | Facebook
137 Berkley St, Philadelphia, PA 19144
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiagermantown (philadelphia)wpviall goodbe localish philadelphialocalishbe localish
LOCALISH
'Queer Eye's' Fab 5 helps gay Fishtown pastor find himself
Free prom and graduation pictures for local seniors
A day in the life of a golf ball collector
Community throws parade for 93-year-old veteran
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tri-State travel advisory: More locations added to quarantine list
NYC woman killed by great white shark off Maine coast
List: 12 more NYC bars lose liquor licenses over COVID violations
Ex-SUNY Buffalo football player critically injured in NYC shooting
Trump speaks from the White House: LIVE
Shark sightings off Long Island beaches again halt swimming
Shocking video shows huge crowd at Chainsmokers concert in Hamptons
Show More
Trump administration won't accept new DACA applications
Kanye West files to be on NJ's presidential ballot
Tropical Storm warning issued for Puerto Rico
COVID News: Small town businesses in NJ struggling
Revel shuts down service in NYC after 2nd scooter death in a week
More TOP STORIES News