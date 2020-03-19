Arts & Culture

A Children's Book That Will Inspire Everyone!

Helena Ku Rhee spent many nights during her early childhood going to work with her Korean-born parents, who worked as nighttime janitors at a corporate building in Los Angeles when they first immigrated to the U.S.

It was during those long, tiresome nights when Helena's parents inspired her with the gift of imagination. What could've been an unpleasant, dull experience for a child became enchanting, fun and adventurous.

Through storytelling, her parents created a sense of wonder and magic in that empty office building, an experience that ultimately shaped Helena's dreams, self-drive and writing aspirations.

The Yale graduate is the author of "The Paper Kingdom," a children's book based on this part of her childhood when her parents worked as night janitors.

"I always wanted to be a writer. That was probably my biggest dream," Helena said. "I wanted to end (my book) with this note of big dreams. I'm the child of former night janitors, who went off to Yale, and became a lawyer and now, a children's book author."

Helena's life journey exemplifies how with hard work, grit and imagination, many limitations can be overcome.

"The Paper Kingdom" is full of heart and is a tribute to all working-class families as well as the immigrant experience. With stunning illustrations by Pascal Campion (an artist based in Southern California), the book celebrates the power of resilience and hope.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesbooksreadingfamilyarts & cultureall goodlocalishimmigration
ARTS & CULTURE
McCoy Tyner, iconic and influential jazz pianist, dies
Enjoy Sumos while savoring sushi at this immersive dining experience
Brooklyn home believed to be part of underground railroad
New digital art exhibit features Pantone color of the year
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
22 dead, over 3,600 coronavirus cases in NYC
US warns Americans against all overseas travel during COVID-19 outbreak
McConnell's COVID-19 relief plan: $1,200 per person, $2,400 for couples
Cuomo calls for 75% workforce to stay home; Cases surpass 5,000 in NY
Connecticut reports 3rd COVID-19 death; cases rise to 159
Italy passes China in coronavirus-related deaths
Daniel Dae Kim says he has COVID-19, addresses violence against Asians
Show More
318 new cases in NJ, 4 additional deaths from COVID-19
Suffolk County worried about hospital beds amid COVID-19 outbreak
When could COVID-19 leave hospitals without enough beds?
Coronavirus: Health care workers fear shortage of staff, supplies
LI coronavirus cases surge past 600, including police officer
More TOP STORIES News