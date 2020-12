After 30 years in the hospitality industry, Mike and Jorge were furloughed due to the pandemic. Using the opportunity for change, they started their own business and created Pedal Forward Bike and Adventure shop near Yosemite National Park in California."When you hit a rough patch in life, you can either coast, you can stop or you can pedal forward right through the challenges you experience", says Pedal Forward co-owner Michael Broderick.Pedal Forward is more than just a bike shop. They offer trail recommendations to locals and tourists and will soon expand to bike rentals and guided rides on local trails. To learn more about Pedal Forward Bikes & Adventure, check out their website