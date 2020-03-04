my go-to

CHICAGO -- Fino Tequila is one poison you won't feel too much the next morning.

The women-owned tequila brand founded by Sonali Patel and Jana Iyer is made with 100% agave.

Fino in Spanish means fine, smooth, and high-quality. It also stands for the Chicago-based company's motto of "Failure Is Not an Option." The acronym dates back to the '50s during the Apollo 13 mission.

Fino offers three different tequilas that include repasado, blanco, and anejo. All of them are made in a distillery in a small town called Arandas in Jalisco, Mexico.

For more information, visit Fino Tequila's website.
