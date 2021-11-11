Suspect shot and killed by police in Long Branch identified

The suspect has been identified as 34-year-old Mark Walker.
Police were serving a search warrant at a home in Long Branch Friday night when they say Walker shot a detective in the leg.
He then barricaded himself inside.
Hours later, police say, Walker set the apartment on fire and tried to run, opening fire on officers.
That's when they returned fire, killing him.
The detective who was shot has been released from the hospital.
