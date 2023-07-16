Remains recovered on Long Island identified as missing Brentwood man

MASTIC, Long Island (WABC) -- Authorities have identified skeletal remains found along the Southern State Parkway as Isaiah Henriquez, 20.

According to his family, he was on his way to a house party back in April when he vanished.

Henriquez was last seen on security camera video getting out of a Lyft near the Poospatuk Reservation in Mastic.

Investigators are still working to determine a cause of death.

