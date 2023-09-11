Long Island residents gather at Point Lookout to honor, remember victims of September 11 attacks

HEMPSTEAD, Nassau County (WABC) -- Dozens of Long Island residents gathered at Point Lookout Monday morning for a solemn service commemorating September 11.
Thousands of people can recall watch the Twin Towers collapsing for where they were on Long Island.
Survivors and grieving families joined together at around 7:30 a.m. to honor, reflect, and remember.
The annual beachfront service pays tribute to the thousands who lost their lives in the 9/11 terror attacks.
