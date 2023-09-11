Thousands of people can recall watch the Twin Towers collapsing for where they were on Long Island. Chantee Lans reports.

Long Island residents gather at Point Lookout to honor, remember victims of September 11 attacks

HEMPSTEAD, Nassau County (WABC) -- Dozens of Long Island residents gathered at Point Lookout Monday morning for a solemn service commemorating September 11.

Thousands of people can recall watch the Twin Towers collapsing for where they were on Long Island.

Survivors and grieving families joined together at around 7:30 a.m. to honor, reflect, and remember.

The annual beachfront service pays tribute to the thousands who lost their lives in the 9/11 terror attacks.

