3 police officers seriously injured during arrest on LI

The officers were responding to a home on Liberty Street in Uniondale on Thursday just before noon.
ALSO READ | 2 NYPD officers shot in Queens released from hospital on Thanksgiving
When they arrived at the scene Rigoberto Madrid Maldonado, 30, was separated from other residents of the house, and then immediately became irate and lunged at an officer. Other officers then came to help out to place Maldonado in custody.
During the altercation, three officers sustained injuries, including head trauma and multiple injuries to extremities.
One officer required emergency surgery and was treated at an area hospital.
Maldonado is charged with assault, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, and harassment. He is set to be arraigned Friday in Mineola.
ALSO READ | Man posing as police officer demands bus ride to Brooklyn, police say
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip