Holbrook parents indicted for manslaughter in overdose death of 14-month-old baby

SUFFOLK COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- The parents of a 14-month-old baby who overdosed on drugs in Holbrook have been indicted, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office announced Monday.

Wilkens Adonis, 38, and Daryllee Leibrock, 38, were each indicted Monday for manslaughter.

The couple's son, Joseph Adonis, died back in January from an overdose mixture of heroin, cocaine and fentanyl.

"Fourteen-month-old Joseph Adonis died from an overdose due to ingesting a cocktail of heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl," said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney in a statement. "How many more innocent children must die for change to be enacted? It is well past the time for New York State legislators to wake up, put politics aside, and pass common sense legislation related to fentanyl."

Police responded to a 911 call of an unresponsive child back on Jan. 3 at the parents' residence. An 11-year-old was also living in the house at the time of the baby's death.

Adonis was taken by ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials said at the time of the incident, Leibrock was allegedly subject to Suffolk County Family Court orders of protection that prohibited her from being around both children, as well as from possessing illegal

drugs that created an unreasonable risk to the health, safety, or welfare to either child.

Both Wilkens Adonis and Leibrock were also indicted for criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of weapon, and other related charges, for allegedly possessing guns and illicit drugs.

Adonis and Leibrack are both being held on $500,000 cash, $1 million bond, or $5 million partially secured bond during the pendency

of the case.

They are due back in court on May 14.

