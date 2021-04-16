Community & Events

Tickets for Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach to go on sale

By Eyewitness News
How to get tickets for Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach

WANTAGH, Long Island (WABC) -- Parking passes for the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach will go on sale Monday, April 19 at 9 a.m. Governor Cuomo announced.

The parking passes will be needed to ensure spots on the beach and will be required for all three shows, beginning with Friday's practice show on May 28, and culminating with the final show on Sunday, May 30.

Parking passes are $10 and can be purchased from the State Parks' website.

1,800 passes will be distributed to Long Island's three healthcare networks and given to frontline workers.

Social distancing will be enforced.

"The return of the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach is one of the latest examples of our work to re-open by putting common-sense measures in place to keep New Yorkers safe," Governor Cuomo said. "We are especially pleased that this year we will be able to recognize the selfless and courageous health care heroes who have sacrificed so much over the past year in order to keep their fellow New Yorkers safe. Thanks to their dedication and perseverance, New York has been able to not only beat back the virus but begin our return to normalcy as well."

You can also watch the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach on ABC7NY and on WABC-TV's Connected TV Apps on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, and Roku

