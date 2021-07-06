Long Island boater who hit jetty appears in court, passenger still missing

Police say 25-year-old Jack Benjamin was operating a boat in the Great South Bay in Sayville around 1 a.m. Monday when he hit a jetty, sending 26-year-old Nelson Matos flying overboard.
According to prosecutors, Benjamin had slurred speech and was unsteady.
He refused to submit to blood test at the hospital, and a warrant obtained for a blood test.
Results are pending.
Matos has still not been found and is presumed by authorities to be deceased.
A multi-agency search is underway to find him.
Benjamin, who appeared in court with a cast on his right arm, has no prior arrests.
He is charged with Boating While Intoxicated, but upgraded charges are expected.
His attorney says no death has been established in the case, and that Benjamin appeared drunk because he has a busted arm and contusions all over his face.
Prosecutors say Benjamin told officers he had a few drinks and was driving everybody home.
Benjamin and Matteos were in school together since kindergarten, and his attorney said the only thing Benjamin is thinking about is Matos and his friend's family.
The judge says Benjamin tried to avoid prosecution by refusing the blood test and set bail at $50,000 cash/$100,000 bond.
His license was also suspended.
