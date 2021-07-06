Long Island boater who hit jetty appears in court, passenger still missing

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Boater missing after being thrown overboard on Long Island

SAYVILLE, Long Island (WABC) -- A man arrested for allegedly boating while intoxicated after a crash that left a passenger presumed dead appeared in court on Long Island Tuesday.

Police say 25-year-old Jack Benjamin was operating a boat in the Great South Bay in Sayville around 1 a.m. Monday when he hit a jetty, sending 26-year-old Nelson Matos flying overboard.

According to prosecutors, Benjamin had slurred speech and was unsteady.

ALSO READ | New York area party businesses adapt, reap benefits of COVID-19 pivots
EMBED More News Videos

Local party businesses that modified their services due to the COVID-19 pandemic are now reaping the benefits.


He refused to submit to blood test at the hospital, and a warrant obtained for a blood test.

Results are pending.

Matos has still not been found and is presumed by authorities to be deceased.

A multi-agency search is underway to find him.

Benjamin, who appeared in court with a cast on his right arm, has no prior arrests.

He is charged with Boating While Intoxicated, but upgraded charges are expected.

His attorney says no death has been established in the case, and that Benjamin appeared drunk because he has a busted arm and contusions all over his face.

Prosecutors say Benjamin told officers he had a few drinks and was driving everybody home.

ALSO READ | 1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at Long Island party
EMBED More News Videos

Police in Nassau County are searching for the gunman who killed one person and injured two others at a party.


Benjamin and Matteos were in school together since kindergarten, and his attorney said the only thing Benjamin is thinking about is Matos and his friend's family.

The judge says Benjamin tried to avoid prosecution by refusing the blood test and set bail at $50,000 cash/$100,000 bond.

His license was also suspended.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sayvillesuffolk countyboating safetysearchwater rescuesearch and rescuemissing swimmermissing person
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Oppressive heat returns
How to beat the heat with rising summer temperatures
Elsa passing Key West, could enhance Tri-state storms this week
Here's what to know about the Hometown Heroes Parade
Illegal firework sparked fire that destroyed family's home, killed dog
Man caught on video during NJ racist rant arrested
Juvenile passenger killed when car slams into home in NJ
Show More
Man throws woman into scaffolding pole, drags her in brutal attack
BMW slams into back of MTA bus, driver critically injured
NYC murders and shootings down year-over-year: NYPD
10-year-old girl killed in NJ drive-by shooting
Absentee ballots set to be added to NYC mayoral ranked choice results
More TOP STORIES News