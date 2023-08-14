A man was killed when a boat crashed in the water, flipped upside down and landed on a dock in West Fire Island Thursday morning. Reporter Kristin Thorne has the latest.

Wake Monday for NYPD officer who died in freak Fire Island boat crash

FIRE ISLAND, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A wake will be held Monday for the NYPD officer who died in a freak boat crash on Long Island this past week.

Philip Sanzano was killed when a 30-foot boat went airborne and crashed into a deck on Fire Island.

Sanzano worked out of the 83 Precinct in Bushwick, Brooklyn.

His funeral is set for Tuesday.

The owner of the boat was injured in the crash but survived.

