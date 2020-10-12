Body found in wooded area on Long Island

A body was found in a wooded area of Suffolk County on Sunday afternoon between Hawkins Road and Nicolls Road in Centereach.
The area is not near any homes.
Investigators have not yet identified the person found, nor have they determined the cause of death.