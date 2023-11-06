35-year-old man charged after allegedly breaking into Hicksville home, attacking residents

HICKSVILLE, Long Island (WABC) -- A homeless man has been charged after breaking into a house on Long Island and then threatening the residents with their own kitchen knife.

The attack happened just after 5 a.m. at a home located on West Cherry Avenue in Hicksville.

Police say 35-year-old Alberto Garcia broke into the home through unlocked living room window, went to the kitchen and grabbed a knife.

They say the suspect then confronted a 24-year-old man, 34-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl.

Garcia allegedly lunged at the 24-year-old victim while swinging the knife, slashing him in the thumb.

The victim threw a blanket onto the suspect, tackled him to the ground and then held him until police arrived.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

No other injuries were reported.

Garcia has been charged with attempted murder in the second degree, two counts of burglary in the first degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree and endangering the welfare of a child.

